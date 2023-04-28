Rudy Giuliani Trashes Fox News, Slams Host Brian Kilmeade for Targeting Steve Bannon: 'Brian is Better Than That'
Rudy Giuliani trashed Fox News this week and specifically called out host Brian Kilmeade for criticizing Steve Bannon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday night, while appearing for an interview on Newsmax, Giuliani took issue with a series of remarks Kilmeade made regarding Bannon.
Kilmeade recently criticized Bannon who, earlier this week, slammed Fox News for firing Tucker Carlson.
Bannon claimed the network made a mistake by firing Carlson because, without Carlson, there is no longer any reason for viewers to tune in to Fox News.
“You know, for Steve Bannon to come out and criticize Fox, really?” Kilmeade said on Thursday. “This guy got, I guess, fired from the Trump administration, and then [he] hooked up with another writer and just ripped Trump from limb to limb?”
“Then he gets himself in legal trouble and Trump pardons him,” Kilmeade continued, “and now he’s a Trump loyalist?”
Giuliani apparently took issue with Kilmeade’s comments regarding Bannon because, while appearing on Eric Bolling’s Newsmax program The Balance on Thursday night, the former New York City mayor-turned-Donald Trump acolyte attacked Kilmeade.
“Brian Kilmeade, who’s tapped to sit in for Tucker this week, took a shot at Steve Bannon,” Bolling said. “Are they making it obvious that these–this Fox News group is just completely against the America First and MAGA crowd?”
“Yeah, it sounded to me like it’s an all-out war that they’re engaging in,” Giuliani responded. “They behave like Democrats.”
“Brian is better than that,” Giuliani continued. “I don’t know who put him up to do that, but that’s like a cheap political attack, not the analysis of a journalist.”
“Brian likes to think of himself as a journalist and he should try to act like one.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Giuliani served as a frequent guest on Fox News – particularly in the wake of the 2020 presidential election to push false claims the election was rigged against then-President Trump.
Giuliani’s remarks trashing Fox News this week came just days after the network reached a whopping $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over allegations the network defamed the company by promoting the false election claims.