Tucker Carlson Out At Fox News, No New Shows Or Farewell To Audience

A spokesperson said an interim show called Fox News Tonight will air during Carlson's former 8 PM time slot until a new host is named. The new program will currently be helmed by rotating personalities.

The bombshell development came just days after Fox News settled a massive defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million, having accused the media giant of peddling lies surrounding the 2020 presidential election being stolen despite having proof otherwise.

Carlson was set to be one of Dominion's first witnesses to testify at trial and he also made headlines for text messages that were published as part of the investigation.