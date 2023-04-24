Tucker Carlson Out At Fox News, No New Shows Or Farewell To Audience
Here last Friday, gone tomorrow.
Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, RadarOnline.com can confirm, after the network confirmed his shocking departure in a statement.
"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the statement read, revealing Tucker's final broadcast was April 21.
A spokesperson said an interim show called Fox News Tonight will air during Carlson's former 8 PM time slot until a new host is named. The new program will currently be helmed by rotating personalities.
The bombshell development came just days after Fox News settled a massive defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million, having accused the media giant of peddling lies surrounding the 2020 presidential election being stolen despite having proof otherwise.
Carlson was set to be one of Dominion's first witnesses to testify at trial and he also made headlines for text messages that were published as part of the investigation.
Carlson recently spoke with former president Donald Trump, who sat down for his first TV interview on Fox following his arraignment.
Prior to that, Carlson's private text messages were among the trove of emails and other communications unsealed by the judge overseeing the Dominion case.
One text about Trump was sent to a producer in January 2021.
"We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait," he wrote at the time. "I hate him passionately. I blew up at Peter Navarro today in frustration," Carlson continued about his showdown with the former Trump administration official. "I actually like Peter. But I can't handle much more of this."
Carlson has yet to release a statement of his own in regards to his exit from Fox, but indicated that he planned to return before the sudden shift.
"That's it for us for the week," the broadcaster said as he signed off last Friday. "We'll be back on Monday."