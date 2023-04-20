Secret Feud Explodes: Stephen A. Smith Says He Refuses To Appear On Tucker Carlson’s Show Because He Doesn't 'Like The Things That He Does’
Stephen A. Smith recently revealed he refuses to appear on Tucker Carlson’s show because the ESPN star doesn’t “like the things that he does,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Smith’s surprising remarks came on Wednesday as the 55-year-old sports television personality and radio host discussed Fox News’ recent $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.
During his Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith podcast, Smith admitted that he is a frequent guest on the popular conservative news network and is friends with a number of the hosts.
But while the ESPN star is friends with the likes of Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Jesse Watters, Smith revealed he refuses to appear on Tucker Carlson Tonight because he doesn’t appreciate “certain things” about the program.
“In the interest of full disclosure, we all know that I’ve been on Fox on several occasions,” Smith explained. “I’ve known Sean Hannity for years. He’s a friend, period. Okay.”
“Ain’t one of my boys I hang out with,” he clarified. “Go to dinner and all that stuff like that, guys I grew up with. But from a professional perspective and stuff like that, we get along very well.”
“We’ve known each other for years. We’re friends. Okay, let’s get that out of the way. I’ve been on his show. I’ve been on Jesse Watters’ show,” Smith continued before sharing his opinion of Carlson and Tucker Carlson Tonight.
“Okay. I refuse to go on Tucker Carlson’s show. I just don’t like the things that he does. I just don’t like — it’s just certain things and it’s a smugness to it as well,” Smith charged. “It’s just – ugh. I’m not surprised that his name is all over this.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Smith was referring to the nearly $800 million settlement Fox News made with Dominion on Tuesday.
Before the $787.5 million settlement, the voting machine company alleged Fox News and its hosts – including Carlson – promoted false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against then-President Donald Trump.
Although both parties agreed to settle at the eleventh hour, Fox News will reportedly not be forced to air retractions in connection to their alleged voter fraud claims as part of the settlement.