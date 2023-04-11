Stephen A. Smith Defends Donald Trump, ESPN Host Says Ex-Prez Isn’t Racist: ‘He’s Not Against Black People’
ESPN host Stephen A. Smith defended Donald Trump this week and insisted the embattled ex-president is not racist, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Smith’s remarks regarding the former president came on Monday as the First Take host sat for an interview at Semafor’s inaugural media summit in New York City.
According to Smith, Trump is not racist and not “against Black people” – although the 55-year-old sports television personality did admit he does not plan to vote for Trump in next year’s presidential election.
“I knew Trump before he ran for the [2016] presidency,” Smith said at the media summit on Monday. “I thoroughly enjoyed talking to him. He was a huge sports fan. He used to throw a lot of events at…his casinos and stuff like that, and I genuinely liked them.”
“I didn’t know who this guy was running for president. I think he’s changed, but I will tell you this: I think when people call him racist and stuff like that, I’ve never thought of Trump that way,” Smith continued.
“It’s not, he’s not against Black people,” the ESPN host added. “He’s against old things not named Trump.”
Smith then went on to explain that he is “beyond voting for Trump” in 2024 not because of the businessman-turned-GOP politician’s politics but because of Trump’s “statesmanship.”
The ESPN host also emphasized his belief that the president needs to be someone who can unite the nation rather than divide it.
- Nikki Haley’s Campaign Trashes Ex-Prez Donald Trump In Leaked Letter To Donors: ‘More Consumed By The Grievances Of The Past’
- Donald Trump's Marriage To Melania 'At All-Time Low' As He Begs For Support Following Hush-Money Arrest
- Donald Trump Returns To New York City This Week For AG Letitia James' Fraud Case: Source
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Smith’s remarks regarding Trump at the Semafor Media Summit in Manhattan on Monday came roughly five months after the former president announced his third presidential campaign during a rally at Mar-a-Lago in November.
Smith’s remarks also came one week after Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted on criminal charges after a Manhattan grand jury charged Trump with 34 felony counts, including falsifying business records and conspiracy.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the 34 counts stem from allegations Trump paid at least three people – including adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal – $150,000 in hush money payments ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Although Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts, there are concerns that the charges and the former president’s inevitable trial will jeopardize Trump’s campaign for the 2024 presidency.