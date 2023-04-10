Donald Trump's Alleged Mistress Karen McDougal Hawking Cameos For $350 Days After Ex-Prez's Indictment Over $150k Paid To Ex-Playboy Model
Ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal has decided to use the attention from Donald Trump’s indictment to start making money, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, McDougal revealed she would be joining the website Cameo to produce personalized videos for fans.
The model posted a video telling fans to “keep it clean please” with the requests. McDougal’s profile on Cameo shows her charging $350 per video and $2,250 for business videos.
Her bio reads, “Model, Fitness Mag(s)Cover Girl, Playboy Playmate of the Year 1998, Runner up Playmate of the decade, Columnist, Advocate, Spokeswoman, Host. Lover of life & God. Health/Wellness.”
McDougal has reemerged after months of keeping a low profile. The model was allegedly paid $150k by American Media after claiming she had a 10-month affair with Trump in the mid-2000s. The company’s execs admitted they purchased the story with no plans to run it — to help their friend Trump.
The revelation came out during the 2020 campaign but has come back up in the criminal indictment filed by the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.
The payment to McDougal — along with the alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels — are referenced in the 34-count criminal indictment.
Back in 2020, McDougal unsuccessful sued Tucker Carlson for defamation. She took issue with him claiming on his show that she, “approached Donald Trump and threatened to ruin his career and humiliate his family if he doesn’t give them money.”
He said it was a “classic cast of extortion.” Carlson told his viewers, “Remember the facts of the story. These are undisputed.”
The judge dismissed the case ruling, “While Mr. Carlson used the word ‘extortion,’ [Fox News] submits that the use of that word or an accusation of extortion, absent more, is simply “’loose, figurative, or hyperbolic language’ that does not give rise to a defamation claim.”
A rep for Fox News said at the time, “Karen McDougal’s lawsuit attempted to silence spirited opinion commentary on matters of public concern. The court today held that the First Amendment plainly prohibits such efforts to stifle free speech. The decision is a victory not just for Fox News Media, but for all defenders of the First Amendment.”