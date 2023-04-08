Embattled Ex-Prez Donald Trump Blasted '80s Hits At Mar-A-Lago 'DJ Gig' Following Bombshell Arraignment
Former President Donald Trump has been taking over the music playlist at Mar-a-Lago since his return from New York after being arrested in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An insider at the Palm Beach, Florida, resort claimed the 76-year-old didn't have a care in the world as he returned home.
He delivered a speech against his arrest claiming Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was the actual "criminal," before heading to the resort's club to play DJ Wednesday and Thursday night.
"He was back on his iPad last night for his regular DJ gig," an insider told Page Six on Friday, April 7. "Trump told members that he is 'back on track' and will be found not guilty."
By Thursday, the New York businessman-turned-politician told people he is "resuming his normal life and schedule — including playing his weekly [DJ] session," a source told the outlet.
"He loves playing ringmaster — he played music from his seat [on Thursday] while he ate ice cream," they continued. "Things are more upbeat at the club — members were surprised at how happy he was."
Trump is known to play a number of hits from the '80s and '90s, including Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On, The Village People's YMCA and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera.
The source said that the ex-prez's DJ nights are a huge hit every week, with resort members telling guests, "Let's have dinner on Thursday because Trump DJs every Thursday."
Trump pleaded "not guilty" to 34 felony counts in connection to the alleged hush money paid in November 2016. The former president is accused of paying at least $130,000 to Daniels and one other woman for an affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
The embattled GOP leader's lawyer Joe Tacopina told CNN that his team "will take the indictment, and we will dissect it."
"The team will look at every, every potential issue that we will be able to challenge, and we will challenge," he continued. "And, of course, I very much anticipate a motion to dismiss coming because there's no law that fits this."
