Ex-Playboy Model Karen McDougal Breaks Silence After Donald Trump's Indictment: 'I Hope I Didn’t Miss Anything'

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal broke her silence for the first time since ex-president Donald Trump pled not guilty to 34 felony counts related to the Stormy Daniels hush-money probe, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While Daniels' name has been infamously linked to the former president, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case included a less familiar yet equally important name: McDougal.

The former Playmate alleged that she had an affair with Trump, 76 — and like Daniels — claimed that she was paid off in exchange for her silence by Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen.