Ex-Playboy Model Karen McDougal Breaks Silence After Donald Trump's Indictment: 'I Hope I Didn’t Miss Anything'
Former Playboy model Karen McDougal broke her silence for the first time since ex-president Donald Trump pled not guilty to 34 felony counts related to the Stormy Daniels hush-money probe, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Daniels' name has been infamously linked to the former president, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case included a less familiar yet equally important name: McDougal.
The former Playmate alleged that she had an affair with Trump, 76 — and like Daniels — claimed that she was paid off in exchange for her silence by Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen.
Given Trump's historic arraignment on Tuesday, McDougal took the opportunity to mock the one-time White House resident on Instagram.
In a cheeky post, McDougal jumped at the opportunity to poke fun at Trump's legal woes with a carousel-style post of vacation photos from Aspen, Colorado.
"I’ve been out and about enjoying Gods country... I hope I didn’t miss anything," McDougal captioned the post, that featured joyful snaps of the model, sunsets and mountain landscapes.
While the former model was busy "enjoying Gods country," Trump pled not guilty to 34 felony counts — and blasted Bragg's case as a smear campaign.
The hush-money probe investigated claims that Trump and his team, that included Cohen, used catch-and-kill tactics to prevent unfavorable stories of his past coming to light before the 2016 presidential election.
While the probe hinged on an alleged $130,000 payment to Daniels under Trump's direction, McDougal was allegedly given $150,000 in exchange for her silence.
With the payment, McDougal was allegedly prevented from speaking out about any "sexual relationship" with the ex-president, who she claimed she had an affair with while he was married to ex-First Lady Melania.
An additional $30,000 payment made to a doorman, who claimed he also had dirt on Trump's alleged affairs, was also included in the investigation.
McDougal was not specifically named in Bragg's indictment and was only referred to as "Woman 1."
Following Trump's win in 2016, McDougal broke her silence on the alleged affair to the New Yorker in 2018.
The model sent a handwritten note to the publication, McDougal claimed she slept with Trump after a steak dinner in 2006, the same year that she was believed to be introduced to the real estate mogul at a Playboy mansion party.