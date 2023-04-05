SWAT Officers Storm Chicago Trump Tower After Gun-Wielding Woman Enters Building

A SWAT team descended upon Trump International Hotel and Tower after a woman brandishing a gun entered the building, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources said she walked in around 11:45 AM on Wednesday, prompting a lockdown. Officers were called to an apartment on the 27th floor, according to the Chicago Sun Times, where the woman went after saying "she was tired of being abused by her husband."

The disturbance was described as a "domestic-related incident." Eyewitnesses claimed there were no immediate indications of it being an act of terrorism.