SWAT Officers Storm Chicago Trump Tower After Gun-Wielding Woman Enters Building
A SWAT team descended upon Trump International Hotel and Tower after a woman brandishing a gun entered the building, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources said she walked in around 11:45 AM on Wednesday, prompting a lockdown. Officers were called to an apartment on the 27th floor, according to the Chicago Sun Times, where the woman went after saying "she was tired of being abused by her husband."
The disturbance was described as a "domestic-related incident." Eyewitnesses claimed there were no immediate indications of it being an act of terrorism.
One resident at Trump Tower said that he went downstairs for some fresh air this morning but was quickly escorted out of the lobby and told to stay out of the building until it was deemed safe.
"I asked several times what was going on and they wouldn't acknowledge," Steve told a WBBM reporter.
Meanwhile, police cars were seen parked outside of the 401 N. Wabash Ave. address as chaos unfolded at the downtown skyscraper.
"At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Media staging is at Grand/Wabash. Updates will be provided when available," read an update via Twitter from Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs.
Total Traffic reported that Wabash Avenue is currently closed in both directions between Wacker Drive and Hubbard Street.
The incident happened just one day after the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the hush money case.
Hours after his arraignment, Trump spoke at his Mar-a-Lago estate about his mounting legal troubles. "God bless you all. I never thought anything like this could happen in America," the 45th commander-in-chief said.
Trump slammed the "fake case," claiming authorities were politically motivated and had an agenda "only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election." He also declared it should be "dropped immediately."