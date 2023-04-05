Sen. Lindsey Graham Fights Back Tears On Fox News, BEGS Viewers To Give Trump Money After Arrest: 'I'm Sorry I'm So Upset'
GOP Senator Lindsey Graham fought back tears while begging Fox News viewers to donate money to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign following his arrest this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During an emotional appearance on Sean Hannity’s eponymous program Hannity on Tuesday night, the South Carolina senator begged viewers to donate money to Trump’s campaign to ensure the United States does “not become a banana republic.”
Graham also complained that neither Bill Clinton nor Hillary Clinton was prosecuted despite both former Democratic politicians lying under oath and mishandling government emails, respectively.
“Do you believe that equal justice under the law and equal application of our laws is dead?” Hannity asked during Graham’s interview just hours after Trump surrendered in Manhattan.
“It may be,” the senator replied. “But we got one last chance here to straighten this out.”
“I just told you a Democratic president lies under oath regarding sexual matters. They’re not prosecuted,” Graham continued. “A Democratic secretary of state running for president destroys 33,000 emails under subpoena. They’re not prosecuted.”
Moments later, Graham directed his attention to Fox News’ millions of viewers and begged the viewers to donate Trump money – all while seemingly trying not to cry on live television.
“And we do have one last chance to not become a banana republic,” he beseeched. “2024 is the most important election in my lifetime. America literally is at stake as we know it, is at stake as we know it. I’m sorry I’m so upset. But please help President Trump.”
“If you can afford five or ten bucks, if you can’t afford a dollar, fine. Just pray. Make sure you vote as early as you can in your state. Don’t risk anything anymore,” Graham continued. “Vote as soon as you can. Pray for this country. Pray for this president. And if you’ve got any money to give, give it.”
“Let’s stand up for this president, let’s stand up for this country, and let’s don’t take this c--p anymore,” the South Carolina senator concluded. “We all can help.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Graham’s remarks begging viewers to donate to Trump’s 2024 campaign came shortly after the embattled ex-president was arrested in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon and arraigned.
Trump was ultimately charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to two hush money payments he paid to two women ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
The former president pleaded not guilty to all 34 of the felony charges and left the Manhattan courthouse shortly thereafter to return to Mar-a-Lago.