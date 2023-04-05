Donald Trump Calls For Congress To DEFUND The Justice Department & FBI After His Historic Arrest
Donald Trump called on the Republican-controlled Congress to defund the police shortly after his historic arrest in New York this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday morning, just hours after the embattled ex-president was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, Trump took to his social media platform to lash out about his indictment and subsequent arraignment.
“Almost every legal and political analyst has said that the unfair and morally disgusting Indictment filed against me yesterday has NO MERIT, and is not even a case,” he wrote on Truth Social at 7:14 AM.
“There was no crime and, anyway, the Statute of Limitations has been violated by many years,” he added.
But even more surprising was Trump’s second post published to Truth Social ten minutes later in which he called on the current GOP-controlled Congress to defund both the U.S. Department of Justice as well as the FBI.
“REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES,” he wrote in his usual all-caps.
“THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TOTALLY WEAPONIZED LAW ENFORCEMENT IN OUR COUNTRY AND ARE VICIOUSLY USING THIS ABUSE OF POWER TO INTERFERE WITH OUR ALREADY UNDER SIEGE ELECTIONS!” he fumed further.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 34 felony charges against Trump on Tuesday were brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on behalf of the state of New York – not by federal authorities such as the Dept. of Justice or the FBI.
Nonetheless, some sources believe Trump’s post on Wednesday morning calling for Congress to defund the DOJ and FBI was in connection to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into whether the former president was complicit in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Meanwhile, Trump is also at the center of an ongoing federal investigation into the cache of classified documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida in August.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump also ranted against Manhattan DA Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan during a speech delivered from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.
Although the embattled ex-president was reportedly warned that he could be put under a gag order if he continued to attack those involved in the hush money case against him, it has apparently not stopped him from lashing out during his rallies or on Truth Social.