Fox News Host Steve Doocy Rips Ex-Prez Donald Trump Over Attacks On Judge’s Daughter: ‘It’s A Very Bad Look’

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 5 2023, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

Fox News host Steve Doocy criticized ex-Prez Donald Trumps decision to publicly call out the judge presiding over his criminal case — and for the man’s daughter to be dragged into the mess, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On this morning’s Fox & Friends, Doocy and his co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt talked about Trump appearing in court and his attack on the judge’s family during his speech from Ma-a-Lago last night.

Embedded Image
Source: FOX NEWS

During Trump’s first appearance in criminal court, prosecutors presented evidence of the ex-Prez attacking the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and others.

Judge Juan Merchan warned him not to make public statements about the case that could incite violence. However, he refused to issue a gag order.

donaldtrumpaddress
Source: MEGA

Prior to the hearing, Trump accused the judge’s daughter of having ties to Kamala Harris and Biden. He wrote, “ADDITIONALLY, THE HIGHLY PARTISAN JUDGE & HIS FAMILY ARE WELL KNOWN TRUMP HATERS. HE WAS AN UNFAIR DISASTER ON A PREVIOUS TRUMP RELATED CASE, WOULDN’T RECUSE, GAVE HORRIBLE JURY INSTRUCTIONS, & IMPOSSIBLE TO DEAL WITH DURING THE WITCH HUNT TRIAL. HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR “KAMALA” & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN.”

MORE ON:
Fox News
donald trump court
Source: MEGA
Donald’s son Eric posted a photo of the judge and his daughter on Truth Social.

Hours after court, Trump spoke to supporters at Mar-a-Lago and again trashed the judge and his family. He called Merchan, “Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris.” Merchan had warned parties about the rhetoric surrounding the case, including statements that may incite violence or jeopardize the safety of individuals. But he did not issue a gag order.”

ivanka trump brothers betrayed family donald arrest indictment
Source: MEGA
Doocy told his co-hosts that Trump’s decision was bad. “It’s a very bad look to go after his family,” he said.

Earhardt tried to defend Trump saying the firm that the judge’s daughter worked at did represent a lot of Democrats over the years.

Doocy was not hearing her argument and told her, ““It is a very bad look to attack the family.”

