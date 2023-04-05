Fox News Host Steve Doocy Rips Ex-Prez Donald Trump Over Attacks On Judge’s Daughter: ‘It’s A Very Bad Look’

Fox News host Steve Doocy criticized ex-Prez Donald Trump’s decision to publicly call out the judge presiding over his criminal case — and for the man’s daughter to be dragged into the mess, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On this morning’s Fox & Friends, Doocy and his co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt talked about Trump appearing in court and his attack on the judge’s family during his speech from Ma-a-Lago last night.