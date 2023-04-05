Nikki Haley Outperforms Donald Trump Within First 6 Weeks Of 2024 Presidential Campaign, Racks Up Over $11 Million In Donations

Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley outperformed ex-president Donald Trump within the first six weeks of her campaign. The former South Carolina governor raised more than $11 million in donations from supporters, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While Trump, 76, was busy being arraigned by the Manhattan Criminal Court this week, Haley, 51, connected with prospective voters — and they turned out in droves to donate to her 2024 presidential campaign.