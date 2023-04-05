Nikki Haley Outperforms Donald Trump Within First 6 Weeks Of 2024 Presidential Campaign, Racks Up Over $11 Million In Donations
Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley outperformed ex-president Donald Trump within the first six weeks of her campaign. The former South Carolina governor raised more than $11 million in donations from supporters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Trump, 76, was busy being arraigned by the Manhattan Criminal Court this week, Haley, 51, connected with prospective voters — and they turned out in droves to donate to her 2024 presidential campaign.
According to Fox News, over 70,000 supporters, from all 50 states, contributed to Haley's campaign.
Of the 70,000 donations that poured in since the former UN Ambassador announced her bid for the White House in mid-February, at least 67,000 were said to be contributions of less than $200.
The figure appeared to reflect Haley's grassroots campaign that aimed to unify voters through policy, rather than relying on name-calling and low-blow attacks on opponents.
Haley's campaign manager, Betsy Ankney, issued a statement on the support.
"In just six weeks, Nikki Haley’s massive fundraising and active retail campaigning in early voting states makes her a force to be reckoned with," Ankney said on the over $11 million raised so far.
"Voters and donors are clearly responding to Nikki’s conservative message and her call for a new generation of leadership to make America strong and proud."
While Trump announced his intention to run for office for a third time before Haley, the embattled former president has raised much less, with $9.5 million in donations from his base.
So far, Haley has $1.5 million over Trump in terms of campaign support.
As Trump slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not announced a 2024 campaign run, Haley's campaign saw overwhelming support pour in from key battleground states, including DeSantis' own constituents.
Florida, Texas, and South Carolina ranked among Haley's top 3 states for donations.
As she entered the month of April with $7.8 million in available cash to fuel her up-hill momentum, Trump divided his base after he pled not guilty to 34 felony counts related to the Stormy Daniels hush-money probe brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
While Haley still trailed Trump in opinion polls for the coveted GOP nomination, the fundraising efforts appeared to show the former governor as a potential threat to Donald and other Republican contenders.