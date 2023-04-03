Your tip
Mike Pence’s Camp Jealous Of Nikki Haley’s Favorable Press Coverage, Privately Complaining As Ex-VP Struggles In Polls

Source: MEGA
Apr. 3 2023, Published 10:17 a.m. ET

Mike Pence and his staff are infuriated by Nikki Haley receiving more media attention than the former Vice President in the run for President, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Pence has yet to announce his run but sources close to the situation revealed that Pence’s camp is “privately complaining” Haley has been getting a ton of press coverage.

Source: MEGA

Pence, struggling in polls, recently said he was nearing a decision in 2024.

Sources told Politico that Pence’s team was upset with coverage that portrayed Haley as a fiscal conservative. The team believed the media skipped on covering her poorly-received appearance at CPAC.

Source: MEGA

An insider told the outlet that Pence’s staff are spending more time thinking about Haley than working on the mission at hand.

“It’s like giving a shit about who wins the NIT tournament,” Jeff Timmer, senior adviser to the Lincoln Project, told Politico. “Everybody is watching the NCAA Tournament. To use a boxing metaphor, it’s like an undercard race that no one is even paying attention to. They’re all watching the heavyweight matchup between Trump and DeSantis.”

A source inside Pence’s camp, who spoke anonymously, said that they don’t “view [Haley] as a serious candidate.”

“Her campaign is floundering,” the source said, “and by all accounts is failing its own competency test.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Source: MEGA
Sources close to Haley claimed that Pence entering the race was “not that concerning.” The insider pointed to Pence failing in polls with voters.

“Nikki Haley has always had a high regard for Mike Pence,” a rep for Haley told the outlet. “Any notions to the contrary come from people who have too much time on their hands.”

Source: MEGA
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, ex-Prez Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis are the lead contenders for the Republican nominee at the moment.

DeSantis has yet to announce this run officially but sources believe he will in the next couple of months.

For his part, Trump is expected to appear in New York tomorrow to be arraigned after the Manhattan DA filed a 34-count indictment against him. Trump and his lawyers will appear but the businessman is not expected to be handcuffed.

