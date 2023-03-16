Mike Pence Attacks Donald Trump's Faith, Accuses Ex-President Of Being A Fake Christian
Former Vice President Mike Pence had fighting words for ex-boss Donald Trump. The conservative slammed his former running mate and implied that number 45 isn't a real Christian, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pence, 63, threw Trump, 76, under the bus at the Gridiron Club's annual Spring dinner on Saturday in Washington D.C.
Attendees at the event, which typically includes notable D.C. figureheads, legislators, and journalists, speculated that Pence's attempt to draw a laugh at Trump's expense was the former VP's way of testing the water before he announced a rumored 2024 election bid.
When Pence took the podium at the event, he condemned Trump for "his reckless words" that endangered his family, "and everyone at the Capitol that day."
He also attacked Trump's faith.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I once invited President Trump to Bible study," Pence told the crowd, according to The Washington Post. "He really liked the passages about the smiting and perishing of thine enemies."
"As he put it, ‘Ya know, Mike, there’s some really good stuff in here,'" Pence claimed of Trump before he segued to the controversial recovery of classified documents at Trump's Mar-A-Lago.
- New Trump Criminal Investigation Probes Money Laundering Scheme WITH DIRECT TIES TO RUSSIA At Truth Social
- VP Kamala Harris Trashes Ron DeSantis Over Ukraine, Laughs At Mike Pence’s Attempts To Escape Subpoena
- Fox News Star Tomi Lahren Trashes Donald Trump For Attacks Against Ron DeSantis: 'It’s Like Going After An Imaginary Friend'
Pence doubled down on his scathing jokes and used the Mar-A-Lago findings to further disprove Trump's claim of being Christian.
"I read that some of those classified documents they found at Mar-a-Lago were actually stuck in the president’s Bible," Pence continued on Trump. "Which proves he had absolutely no idea they were there."
While shocking, it wasn't the first time Pence publicly distanced himself from the Mar-A-Lago resident.
As the walls of justice began to close in on Trump — amid allegations of his company's alleged fraudulent business affairs to election denial claims, and, of course, the January 6 insurrection — Pence released a memoir, So Help Me God.
In November 2022, an op-ed from Pence, taken from his memoir, was published in the Wall Street Journal.
In stark contrast to the words of Trump, GOP lawmakers, and Fox News anchors, Pence recalled the events of January 6 in detail — and did not sugarcoat his disdain for insurrectionists.
The memoir marked the beginning of a public back-and-forth between the ex-President and his former VP.