Mike Pence Attacks Donald Trump's Faith, Accuses Ex-President Of Being A Fake Christian

Former Vice President Mike Pence had fighting words for ex-boss Donald Trump. The conservative slammed his former running mate and implied that number 45 isn't a real Christian, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Pence, 63, threw Trump, 76, under the bus at the Gridiron Club's annual Spring dinner on Saturday in Washington D.C.

Attendees at the event, which typically includes notable D.C. figureheads, legislators, and journalists, speculated that Pence's attempt to draw a laugh at Trump's expense was the former VP's way of testing the water before he announced a rumored 2024 election bid.