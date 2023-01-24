Classified Docs Found In Mike Pence's Indiana Home, Nearly A Dozen Records Spark FBI Review After He Denied Having Any In His Possession
Nearly a dozen records filed as classified were found in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A lawyer has since turned over those docs to the FBI, according to a new report on January 24.
The FBI and the Justice Department's National Security Division are reviewing the records, CNN revealed, and how they ended up in Pence's property after he previously denied any being in his possession.
Pence's team will notify Congress on Tuesday. It's claimed he had asked his lawyer to conduct the search at his Indiana home and the office of his political advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom, to cover their bases.
The search was prompted after it was revealed that classified docs were found from President Biden's tenure as vice president.
Pence's lawyer sent the findings to National Archives, per sources, who claimed the Archives informed the Justice Department.
"Vice President Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence," his rep Greg Jacob wrote in a letter. "Vice President Pence understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry."
Sources claimed the boxes storing the sensitive material went to Pence's temporary home in Virginia before they were relocated to Indiana.
As for the office search, RadarOnline.com has learned that came up empty.
Meanwhile, an attorney for Biden said they are working with the Justice Department amid the investigation.
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously sparked fury when she dodged a reporter's question about why Biden didn't tell the American people "when these documents were discovered on November 2" at his Washington, D.C. think tank.
"I'm not going to go beyond what the President laid out. I'm not going to go beyond what my White House Council colleagues have stated," Jean-Pierre replied. "We don't need to have this — we work very well together — we don't need to have this kind of confrontation."
More classified record revelations have made headlines after the FBI obtained a search warrant to search Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in August.