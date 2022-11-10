'Thousands Are Gonna Hate Your Guts': Mike Pence SPILLS ALL About His Final Days With Donald Trump Before & After Jan 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence recently opened up about his contentious final days at the White House with ex-President Donald Trump both before and in the wake of the deadly Capitol riots on January 6, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come one day after this year’s midterm elections and roughly two years since Pence and Trump departed the White House in January 2021, the former vice president published a piece in the Wall Street Journal titled, Mike Pence: My Last Days with Donald Trump.