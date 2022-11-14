'Endangering Me, My Family & Everyone There': Mike Pence SLAMS Ex-Prez Donald Trump Over His Response To January 6 Attack On Capitol

But then, five days after the insurrection and after Joe Biden was officially named the next president of the United States, Trump reportedly changed his tune and expressed regret for his alleged actions on January 6.

“With genuine sadness in his voice, the president mused: ‘What if we hadn’t had the rally? What if they hadn’t gone to the Capitol?’” Pence wrote regarding a visit he had with Trump on January 11. “Then he said, ‘It’s too terrible to end like this.’”

Trump has since been subpoenaed by the January 6 House Select Committee in connection to his alleged role in inciting the riots on the Capitol that day, and the embattled ex-president is set to sit for a deposition under oath before the committee on November 14.