Ex-Prez Donald Trump Attacks Mitch McConnell Hours After Senator Was Released From Hospital: ‘We Gotta Get Him The H--- Out’
Former president Donald Trump called out his one-time friend Mitch McConnell— only hours after the Senator was released from the hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, Trump appeared on stage for a rally in Iowa. McConnell had been released earlier in the day.
The minority leader suffered a concussion after falling after a private dinner in Washington, D.C. McConnell had been hospitalized for nearly a week after hitting his head.
Doctors determined McConnell had suffered a concussion and rib fracture. He will be moved to a rehab facility for further treatment.
His rep said, “Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today. At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home.”
“The Leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received," he added.
During his speech, Trump praised Kevin McCarthy but took aim at McConnell.
“It was a great thing that happened, and there’s great unity in Congress,” Trump said.
“We do have to do something about Mitch McConnell,” Trump added. “He’s a disaster. He gets his 10 guys and they give Biden whatever they want. There’s something going on. It doesn’t make sense.”
“Nobody can understand it,” Trump said. “We gotta get him the hell out. He’s a problem, big problem. In the meantime, I hope he’s feeling well, but he’s a big problem.”
McConnell is not up for reelection until 2026.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has been making waves in the last couple of months as his rival Ron DeSantis privately tells people he will be running against the ex-Prez.
A source close to DeSantis said the Florida politician should be expected to make his announcement after May. DeSantis has remained mum when asked by reporters about his intentions.
The political polls show both Trump and DeSantis bringing in around the same support. A new CNN poll showed Trump with 40% support with DeSantis pulling in 36%.