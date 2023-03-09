Frightening Fall: Mitch McConnell Hospitalized; Mystery Surrounds Extent Of Senate Minority Leader’s Injuries
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suffered a frightening fall this week, RadarOnline.com has learned, while the extent of the GOP politician’s injuries remains shrouded in mystery.
On Wednesday night, while McConnell was attending a private dinner in Washington, D.C., the 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader reportedly tripped and fell down inside a D.C.'s Waldorf Astoria hotel.
McConnell’s spokesman, Doug Andres, took to social media early Thursday morning to confirm the fall and announce the Kentucky senator has since been transported to the hospital.
"This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner,” Andres wrote. “He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McConnell’s fall and subsequent hospitalization on Wednesday night came shortly after two Democratic senators were also hospitalized in recent weeks.
In February, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland for clinical depression just one month after officially taking his oath of office.
"John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself," Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s chief of staff, announced on February 16.
Jentleson also revealed Fetterman "has experienced depression off and on throughout his life” but the senator’s condition became more “severe” following a stroke Fetterman suffered in May 2022.
- Cyndi Lauper Compares Republicans To Hitler In Bizarre Red Carpet Rant
- Republicans Slam Dr. Anthony Fauci For 'Lying' About Origins Of Covid-19 After DOE Report Suggests Virus Leaked From Chinese Lab
- Tucker Carlson Labeled Kingmaker 'Calling The Shots' In Republican Party: Sensational Claims GOP Lawmakers 'Terrified' Of FOX News Host, 'Getting On His Bad Side'
Meanwhile, 89-year-old Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein was also hospitalized in February after she was diagnosed with shingles.
On Tuesday, shortly after being released from a San Francisco, California hospital, Senator Feinstein took to Twitter to confirm she is back at home and recovering from the infection.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I want to thank everyone for the well wishes and the hospital staff for providing excellent care,” she tweeted earlier this week.
“I’m recovering at home now while I continue receiving treatment and look forward to returning to the Senate as soon as possible,” Feinstein added.
McConnell’s fall and subsequent hospitalization Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. now leaves the already 51-49 Democrat-controlled Senate with a wider margin in the Senate Minority Leader’s absence.