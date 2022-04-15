Dianne Feinstein Refuses To Retire Before Her Senate Term Ends In 2024 Despite Colleagues Arguing She Is 'Mentally Unfit To Serve'

Dianne Feinstein isn’t going out without a fight. The 88-year-old California senator revealed she refuses to retire before her term ends in 2024, Radar has learned.

In a surprising development that will no doubt leave federal lawmakers rocking in their office seats, Feinstein has spoken out and revealed she has no plans to retire from the Senate despite growing concerns from her own Democratic colleagues who fear she is “mentally unfit” to adequately serve her constituents.