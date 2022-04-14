Health Bombshell: Senator Dianne Feinstein, 88, ‘Mentally Unfit’ To Serve, D.C. Lawmakers 'Persuade’ Her To Retire

Senator Dianne Feinstein’s age may be catching up to her because several federal lawmakers are reportedly concerned that the 88-year-old California senator is “mentally unfit” to serve the nation. They are allegedly attempting to persuade her to retire from the Senate over her reported continual cognitive and memory decline.

According to San Francisco Chronicle, at least one state and four federal lawmakers — as well as a number of her own former staff workers — are worried that Feinstein is unable to fulfill her duties as a United States Senator because not only is she allegedly declining mentally, but she is also allegedly unable to complete basic office work without substantial help and assistance from her staffers.