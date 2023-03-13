Jeffrey Epstein 'Stopped Hanging Out' With Ex-Prez Donald When He Realized 'Trump Was A Crook,' Late Criminal's Brother Says
Jeffrey Epstein’s brother recently revealed the late billionaire-turned-convicted sex offender distanced himself from Donald Trump after realizing the former president “was a crook,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come nearly four years after Epstein was found dead in his Metropolitan Correctional Facility jail cell in August 2019, his brother, Mark Epstein, has spoken out to detail what caused the end of his brother’s once close friendship with Trump.
According to Mark, his brother sent him an interview recorded in the spring of 2019 with Steve Bannon in which his brother admitted he distanced himself from Trump because the businessman-turned-president was a “crook.”
"Jeffrey showed me the link to one of these interviews," Mark explained on Saturday, according to Business Insider. "And in that interview, Jeffrey said he stopped hanging out with Trump when he realized Trump was a crook."
Mark also claimed that Bannon, a former White House advisor to Trump, recorded more than 16 hours of footage with his brother for a still unreleased documentary about the convicted sex offender titled Monsters.
Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein reportedly became close in 2017 after Bannon left the Trump Administration, and he even allegedly “lived lavishly” off Epstein’s wealth until the late billionaire’s sudden death in August 2019.
"Steve Bannon was working with Jeffrey to try to help Jeffrey rehabilitate his reputation," Mark said over the weekend.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July 2019 – weeks after his purported interview with Bannon was recorded – on sex-trafficking charges.
- JPMorgan Chase Sues Ex-Barclays Executive Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties Following Lawsuit From U.S. Virgin Islands
- Shotgun Found 30 Feet From Ex-Bill Clinton Aide Mark Middleton's Body Following His Apparent Suicide
- NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Believes UFO Sightings Are To Distract From Bombshell Release Of 'Epstein Client List'
The 66-year-old financier was then found unresponsive in his New York jail cell on August 10, 2019, and was declared dead later that morning.
The New York City medical examiner who investigated the billionaire’s death ruled that he died by suicide after hanging himself in his jail cell.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Prior to Epstein’s death in August 2019, he and Trump were close acquaintances between the 1980s and early 2000s.
Although it is not known exactly when or why Epstein and Trump’s close friendship came to an end, sources claim the financier started distancing himself from Trump in 2007 after Trump “booted” him as a member of his Palm Beach, Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, after Epstein was accused of harassing the daughter of another member.