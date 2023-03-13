Jeffrey Epstein 'Stopped Hanging Out' With Ex-Prez Donald When He Realized 'Trump Was A Crook,' Late Criminal's Brother Says

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother recently revealed the late billionaire-turned-convicted sex offender distanced himself from Donald Trump after realizing the former president “was a crook,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come nearly four years after Epstein was found dead in his Metropolitan Correctional Facility jail cell in August 2019, his brother, Mark Epstein, has spoken out to detail what caused the end of his brother’s once close friendship with Trump.