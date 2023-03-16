VP Kamala Harris Trashes Ron DeSantis Over Ukraine, Laughs At Mike Pence’s Attempts To Escape Subpoena

Kamala Harris trashed Ron DeSantis and ex-VP Mike Pence during a wide-ranging interview with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, Harris appeared on The Late Show with Colbert for a rare sit-down. During the chat, Harris accused Ron DeSantis of not understanding the complexity of the war in Ukraine.

Recently, DeSantis has spoken out against the U.S.’s support of Ukraine, which has received over $113 billion to help fight Russia. DeSantis called the war a “territorial dispute” and demanded Biden stop sending money in aid.

Colbert asked Harris, “What do you make of someone like Governor DeSantis… saying that this is not in America's strategic interest to side with the Ukrainians and offer them the material aid they need to defend themselves against an invading power?”

She told the host, “When you have had the experience of meeting and understanding the significance, again, of international rules and norms – and the importance of the United States of America standing firm and clear about the significance of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the significance of standing firm against any nation that would try to take by force another nation.”

“If you really understand the issues, you probably wouldn't make statements like that,” Harris said of DeSantis. Later in the interview, Colbert asked Harris about ex-VP Pence’s attempts to escape being questioned by the special counsel looking into January 6.

Pence has challenged the subpoena claiming it was “unconstitutional.” He previously told NBC News, “Subpoenaing a former vice president to testify in court against the president with whom they served, I believe is unprecedented in American history. But as I said last week, I believe it’s also unconstitutional. And we’ll make that case through the ordinary judicial processes, but my counsel informs me that I’m, I’m constrained from speaking about it any further, but I stand by what I said. And I will continue to.”

Harris and Colbert chuckled about Pence’s argument while dismissing his stance on the subpoena. Harris even admitted that her staff resembles the hit HBO show Veep. Colbert asked if the show was accurate to which Harris replied, “There are bits of it that are actually quite accurate.” Pence and DeSantis have yet to respond to Harris’s remarks.