Ex-President Donald Trump's Weight & Height Exposed, What He Told Arresting Officers About His Frame
Donald Trump weighs 240 pounds and stands one inch shorter than he usually claims at 6'2" — at least that's what he told arresting officers before his arraignment at a lower Manhattan courthouse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
All offenders are required to provide police with their height, weight, and occupation when they are booked. The ex-President disclosed his height and weight before identifying himself as a “business person," sources familiar with the situation told Mediaite.
Trump didn't try to shed many pounds off his weight, but he did cop to being shorter than what the public was previously told during his time in office.
During his term as president, Trump's weight came in at 239 pounds in 2018 and 243 pounds in 2019. The public was told the avid fast food lover's height was 6'3."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump was arrested and fingerprinted at New York Criminal Court on Tuesday before his arraignment hearing. It's unclear if he posed for a mug shot as one of his attorneys argued that the former commander-in-chief shouldn't have to because he has the "most recognized face in the world."
That didn't stop online trolls from creating fake mugshots for the ex-president.
"I don't see a purpose in it," his outspoken lawyer Alina Habba told CNN. "Mugshots are for people so that you recognize who they are. He is the most recognized face in the world, let alone the country, right now, so there's no need for that, there's no need for the theatrics," she explained.
Trump was charged with 34 felony counts, including falsifying business records in the first degree, in connection to a hush-money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign.
The businessman-turned-president has denied the allegations, calling the probe a "witch hunt," claiming the judge is a known Trump hater. It was later revealed the judge overseeing the case allegedly donated to Joe Biden's campaign.