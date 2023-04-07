Judge Overseeing Ex-Prez Donald Trump's Criminal Case Donated To President Biden In 2020
The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump’s criminal case donated to Joe Biden and a group against the ex-Prez, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to Federal Election Commission records, Judge Juan Merchan revealed he donated $35 to 2 causes. The first was $15 directly to Biden’s campaign and another $10 to a liberal group whose mission was to resist, “Donald Trump’s radical right-wing legacy.”
The group is called Stop Republicans. The first payment was made on July 26, 2020, and the second was made the following day.
The donation revelation comes days after Trump and his family accused Merchan and his family of having ties to Biden and Kamala Harris.
Eric Trump pushed a story that claimed Merchan’s daughter worked for a firm that helped with the Biden-Harris campaign.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this week, Trump was hit with a 34-count indictment. The ex-Prez showed up to court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Megyn Kelly FURIOUS Over Media Support For Stormy Daniels, Attacks Adult Film Star's 'Bravery'
- Hate Mail: NY Judge Overseeing Ex-Prez Trump's Hush Money Case Receiving 'Droves' Of Death Threats As NYPD Amps Up Security
- Trump's Attorney Joe Tacopina Donated $1,500 To Campaign For Democrat Who Contacted FBI To Investigate Ex-Prez, Bombshell Report Reveals
Trump spoke at Mar-a-Lago hours after he left court. He trashed Mercan and the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg who brought the charges against him.
He told the crowd, “God bless you all. I never thought anything like this could happen in America.” Trump claimed the “fake case” was brought to “interfere with the upcoming 2024 election.” He demanded the entire case be dropped and suggested Bragg should be the one prosecuted.
Later he talked about Merchan, telling his supporters, “This is where we are right now. I have a Trump-hating judge, with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and now receives money from the Biden-Harris campaign and a lot of it.”
He ended, “With all of this being said and with a very dark cloud over our beloved country, I have no doubt nevertheless that we will make America great again. Thank you very much and God bless you, and God bless America. Thank you very much everybody. Thank you.”
Trump has yet to comment on the donations made by Mercan.