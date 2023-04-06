Hate Mail: NY Judge Overseeing Ex-Prez Trump's Hush Money Case Receiving 'Droves' Of Death Threats As NYPD Amps Up Security
The New York judge presiding over former president Donald Trump's hush money case has been subject to multiple death threats as local police take extra precautions to ensure his safety ahead of the historic trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan has received "droves" of threatening calls, letters, and emails from avid Trump supporters which have filled his voicemail and account, insiders have revealed.
Merchan has been flooded with "harassing and defamatory" hate mail ever since Trump learned he was going to be indicted, sources told the Daily News.
Most of the numbers calling are said to be out-of-state.
Trump was arraigned earlier this week and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges related to his alleged role in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Amid the chaos on the New York streets and on social media, special NYPD detail and state court officers have amped up security for Merchan, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and other court officials involved in Trump's case, according to NBC News.
Meanwhile, in recent days, Merchant's adult daughter has faced intense scrutiny for her work history that was dug up amid the Trump court proceedings.
The former commander-in-chief took to his Truth Social account to slam Merchan as a "highly partisan judge" and said both he and his family members are "Trump haters."
Trump further suggested that Merchan is biased, adding, "HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR 'KAMALA' & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN."
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump had also come under fire for sharing conservative outlet reports which included her photo, firing back at critics that they were only reposting to spotlight the daughter's employment.
"Seems relevant… yet another connection in this hand picked democrat show trial. The BS never ends folks," wrote Donald Jr.
Eric has also stood by his father amid his mounting legal woes.
"I've never been more proud of my father than I have been over the last 48 hours," he said during a recent Newsmax interview.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on the other hand, criticized Trump for going on TruthSocial to speak out against Merchan.
"He is publicly intimidating a judge and pointing a spotlight on their family to his supporters — many of whom have admitted in court to committing violence in his name," she tweeted. "He knows what he's doing."