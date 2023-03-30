'You're Super Transphobic!' AOC Bolts After Being Confronted By Libs Of TikTok's Chaya Raichak, Refuses To 'Share A Space'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a swift exit after coming face-to-face with Libs Of TikTok's Chaya Raichak, blasting the conservative social media star as "transphobic" during their brief interaction in the Capitol Building.
RadarOnline.com has learned about their March 30 confrontation which came after Raichak dropped by AOC's congressional office to serve the politician with an ethics complaint after being "lied" about in a February committee hearing.
At the time, Ocasio-Cortez slammed Raichak's viral far-right account for sharing videos regarding Boston Children's Hospital's gender transition procedures for minors.
AOC blasted the account during the hearing, specifically accusing the creator of falsely claiming the hospital offered children hysterectomies, stating Raichak posted a "lie" that was "circulated by other prominent far-right influencers" and that spread of information led to "real-life harassment and ultimately a bomb threat" to the hospital.
Although Ocasio-Cortez wasn't in her office, Raichak bumped into AOC later on and posed for a quick snap before getting straight to business in a video posted on Thursday.
- Feud Erupts: 'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Attacks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For 'Killing Jobs'
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Trashes Christian Group’s $20 Million Super Bowl Commercials That ‘Make Facism Look Benign’
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
When the Libs of TikTok creator called her out for fibbing, AOC fired back.
"Uh-huh. Oh hi! Yeah no, I actually didn't," declared Ocasio-Cortez, while Raichak replied, "I never inspired a bomb threat."
AOC appeared to recall just who she was and bolted out after stating, "You're actually super transphobic and I never want to share a space with you! Thank you!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Raichak has now emerged into the public eye after keeping her identity under wraps for some time. "When my account started growing, I realized the hatred that the Left has and their violent nature, and I was like, 'I am going to remain anonymous' … and I have remained anonymous until my account was doxxed," Raichik had told Tucker Carlson.
"I was restrained from doing all of those things [while being anonymous], and I'm ready to do them," she added. "I think that I'll be a lot more effective when I'm not so anonymous anymore, and I'm excited."