Feud Erupts: 'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Attacks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For 'Killing Jobs'
Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary attacked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for "killing jobs" during an appearance on CNN's This Morning.
The entrepreneur did not hold back when it came to Democrat-run states and AOC.
The Canadian businessman attacked the New York politican's policies and blamed blue states for a lack of excitement from investors.
The entrepreneur was asked to comment on how companies who kept work-from-home models, after pandemic-era lockdown orders were lifted, have impacted traditional business models across the country.
O'Leary gave a fiery response as he skirted around the original question. Rather than addresing the ever-changing landscape of a modern business, O'Leary pointed to policies that have made doing business in some states challenging.
"I don’t put companies here in New York anymore or Massachusetts or in New Jersey or in California. Those states are uninvestable. The policy here is insane. The taxes are too high. We put them in Fargo, North Dakota," O'Leary said.
CNN's Poppy Harlow questioned O'Leary on why he felt New York was "uninvestable."
The Shark Tank businessman blamed politicians like AOC and Governor Kathy Hochul.
O'Leary professed that he would debate the Democrat politicians on the state's "regulatory environment," which he claimed was driving jobs overseas, "any time of day."
"And AOC, she’s great at killing jobs. She kills jobs by the thousands," O'Leary added as he blamed the congresswoman for increased tax rates and the enforcement of stricter regulations on businesses.
O'Leary used his attack on AOC to support Amazon's decision to pull out of a 2019 deal that would have headquartered the e-commerce giant in New York.
After the brief but tense back-and-forth between O'Leary and host Kaitlan Collins, Harlow attempted to rein in the debate.
"There’s a little more to it, but let’s not re-debate that," Harlow said of the 2019 Amazon deal.
"Sorry," O'Leary quipped back in a bitter tone. "I’m just telling you the truth."