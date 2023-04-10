Gavin Newsom Trashes Ron DeSantis, Predicts Florida Governor Will Get 'Rolled' By Trump In 2024 Election
California Governor Gavin Newsom recently trashed Ron DeSantis and predicted the Florida governor will get “rolled” by Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Newsom’s surprising remarks came on Sunday as he sat for an interview with former White House press secretary-turned-MSNBC host Jen Psaki.
During the interview, Newsom claimed DeSantis would get “rolled” and “thumped” by Trump should the Florida governor run for the White House next year.
Newsom also suggested DeSantis should “pack up” his potential plans for the 2024 presidency and “wait a few years” to run in 2028 instead.
“He's gonna get rolled by Trump,” Newsom told Psaki on Sunday. “Trump's just gonna roll him. Thumped.”
“Honestly, if I were offering him political advice, I'd tell him to pack up and wait a few years,” the California governor added.
Newsom also claimed DeSantis is “scared of the public” and “doesn’t care about kids” during his interview with President Joe Biden’s former press secretary, and the California governor slammed DeSantis for signing a new conceal carry law in Florida just days after three 9-year-old students were killed during a school shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.
“They don't care about our kids,” Newsom said regarding DeSantis and the Florida legislature’s decision to pass a law allowing people in Florida to carry firearms without a permit.
“If they did, they'd ban these damn weapons of war,” he continued. “They would have background checks that require some common damn sense.”
"[DeSantis is] scared to death, scared of the people, scared of the public,” Newsom concluded. “I think the majority of NRA members probably oppose that position.”
In response to Newsom’s remarks on MSNBC on Sunday, DeSantis’ office fired back at the Democratic governor and slammed Newsom for spending “his time talking about Governor DeSantis” rather than focusing on issues affecting the state of California.
“[DeSantis] spends his time governing on behalf of Floridians, implementing conservative policy, and spreading Florida's blueprint for success,” DeSantis’ deputy press secretary, Jeremy Redfern, responded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DeSantis has yet to officially announce his run for the presidency in 2024.
According to sources familiar with DeSantis’ rumored campaign, the 44-year-old GOP governor is expected to announce his 2024 White House next month after the current Florida state legislative session comes to a close at the end of May.
Meanwhile, Newsom is reportedly planning his own run for the presidency in 2024 as long as President Biden chooses not to run for a second term.