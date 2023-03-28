Your tip
Watch The Shocking Moment Metro Nashville Police Kill School Shooter Audrey Hale

watch shocking moment metro nashville police neutralize school shooter audrey hale jpg
Source: LinkedIn; MNPD
By:

Mar. 28 2023, Published 12:34 p.m. ET

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has released the shocking bodycam footage of officers neutralizing school shooter Audrey Hale shortly after the gunman killed three children, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The bodycam footage, which was released by the MNPD on Tuesday morning and has since been obtained here by RadarOnline.com, shows Officers Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo moving through The Covenant School on Monday morning just 15 minutes after Hale arrived on the scene and opened fire.

Watch The Shocking Moment Metro Nashville Police Neutralize Audrey Hale
Source: MNPD

Shortly after entering the private Christian school, the two officers are seen storming through the building as they hunt for Hale.

Seconds later, shouts of “shots fired” could be heard ringing through the hallway before both Officers Englebert and Collazo round a corner on the school’s second floor and lay eyes on Hale for the first time.

Watch The Shocking Moment Metro Nashville Police Neutralize Audrey Hale
Source: MNPD

The bodycam footage then shows the officers unloading their weapons upon Hale who, after being struck numerous times, collapses to the floor.

“Don’t move!” the officers shout, while Officers Englebert and Collazo order Hale to get their “hands away from the gun.”

Hale, who was found to be armed with a handgun and two rifles during the shooting, died shortly thereafter.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the MNPD responded to an active school shooter situation at Nashville’s The Covenant School immediately after Hale arrived at the school at approximately 10:13 AM Monday morning.

Mass Shooting
Watch The Shocking Moment Metro Nashville Police Neutralize Audrey Hale
Source: MNPD

By 10:28 AM, roughly 15 minutes after Hale launched the mass killing, the 28-year-old gunman had been killed by the responding officers.

Among those killed during the shooting include three 9-year-old students who were attending The Covenant School when Hale opened fire, as well as three adults: substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, school principal Katherine Koonce, 60, and school custodian Mike Hill, 61.

Watch The Shocking Moment Metro Nashville Police Neutralize Audrey Hale
Source: MNPD

The MNPD are still investigating the tragic shooting, and Nashville Police Chief John Drake has confirmed a manifesto penned by Hale was found in the vehicle the gunman used to arrive at the school on Monday morning.

“We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we're going over that pertain to this day,” Chief Drake explained. “We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place.”

“There's right now a theory that we may put out later but it's not confirmed,” he added. “We'll put that out as soon as we can.”

