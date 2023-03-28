Watch The Shocking Moment Metro Nashville Police Kill School Shooter Audrey Hale

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has released the shocking bodycam footage of officers neutralizing school shooter Audrey Hale shortly after the gunman killed three children, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The bodycam footage, which was released by the MNPD on Tuesday morning and has since been obtained here by RadarOnline.com, shows Officers Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo moving through The Covenant School on Monday morning just 15 minutes after Hale arrived on the scene and opened fire.