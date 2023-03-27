Nashville Shooting Leaves At Least 3 Children Dead & Many More Injured After Gunman Opens Fire At Private Christian School
At least three children are dead after a gunman opened fire at a private Christian school in Tennessee early this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The shooting reportedly took place just before 10:30 AM Monday morning at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.
According to the New York Post, at least three children, two adults, and the gunman were killed after the still-unidentified shooter opened fire early Monday morning.
After an active shooter event was declared, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reportedly arrived on the scene and engaged the shooter.
The gunman was killed shortly thereafter.
“An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr,” the Nashville Police announced in a tweet.
“The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead,” the announcement continued. “Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church.”
John Howser, Chief Communications Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, later confirmed that at least three children were pronounced dead upon being transported to the hospital after the shooting.
“[Three] pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, all having suffered gunshot wounds,” Howser said in a statement late Monday morning. “All three were pronounced dead after arrival.”
Both the FBI and the Nashville branch of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms have since been deployed to assist in the investigation into the heartbreaking attack.
The Covenant School, which reportedly teaches young students in grades from pre-Kindergarten through 6th grade, is estimated to have 200 children enrolled and in attendance at the time of the shooting Monday morning.
In addition to the three children pronounced dead at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, two still-unidentified adults were also reportedly pronounced dead from injuries sustained during the shooting.
“Nashville has, sadly, today joined the communities that have experienced a school shooting,” Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said in a statement after the shooter was neutralized.
“For now, my focus is turning to supporting the impacted families and revisiting our efforts to prevent these horrifying scenarios,” he added.