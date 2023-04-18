Fox News Reaches $787 Million Settlement With Dominion Voting Systems In Defamation Case

Dominion went after Fox News for a jaw-dropping $1.6 billion and eventually reached an agreement at $787 million. The company accused the network of spreading damaging misinformation on so-called widespread voter fraud with their machines in the 2020 presidential election.

Just before opening statements were set to begin in the defamation trial brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News , Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced that the major network reached a settlement in the high-stakes case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The start of the trial was delayed on Monday while attorneys for both Dominion and Fox News attempted 11th-hour negotiations. The parties showed up to court on Tuesday but hours later the deal was announced.

"I have been on the bench since 2010… I think this is the best lawyering I’ve had, ever," Judge Davis said before exiting the bench. "I would be proud to be your judge in the future."

The settlement marked the end of the case.