Tucker Carlson Contradicts Fox News With False Claims That ‘American Soldiers Are Fighting Russian Soldiers’ In Ukraine

Apr. 14 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Tucker Carlson directly contradicted Fox News this week by falsely claiming American soldiers are currently fighting Russian troops in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Carlson made the claims on Thursday night shortly after the FBI arrested a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified intelligence documents connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But while part of the leaked classified material indicated U.S. service members are present in Ukraine amid the ongoing war, White House spokesman John Kirby released a statement clarifying that the U.S. service members are only there as part of an “embassy defense attaché.”

“US troops are not fighting in Ukraine,” wrote Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich following a press conference held by Kirby.

“[National Security Council's] John Kirby tells Fox there is a small military presence at the Embassy in conjunction with the Defense Attaché’s office working on accountability of material,” she continued, “not providing battlefield support.”

Fox News reporters Peter Doocy and Greg Norman further relayed the remarks made by Kirby denying the false reports U.S. soldiers are fighting against Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

But despite Kirby’s clarification, and despite the further clarifications provided by Fox News reporters Heinrich, Doocy, and Norman, Carlson told his millions of viewers on Thursday night that “American soldiers are fighting Russian soldiers.”

“Briefing slides prepared by the U.S. government began to show up among other places on Twitter,” Carlson said. “And the slides show that this is in fact not Ukraine’s war. It’s our war.”

“The United States is a direct combatant in a war against Russia,” he continued. “As we speak, American soldiers are fighting Russian soldiers.”

After repeating the false claims that America is fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Carlson went on to condemn the U.S. government for committing a “crime.”

“And yet, this war has never been formally declared,” he charged. “It has not been authorized by Congress. And for that reason, this war is a violation of American law. It is a crime.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is not the first time Carlson has been accused of knowingly reporting false information to his millions of Fox News viewers.

During the time of the 2020 presidential election between then-President Donald Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden, it was revealed Carlson allegedly falsely claimed the election was stolen from Trump despite admitting in private messages that no fraud took place.

“Please get her fired,” Carlson wrote in a group text exchange with Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham after Heinrich again fact-checked his false claims. “Seriously…What the f---?”

