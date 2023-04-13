Leaked Documents Show American Intelligence Planning For Vladimir Putin's Imminent Death
Leaked documents from the Pentagon show that American intelligence agencies are currently planning for Vladimir Putin’s imminent death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The secret intelligence documents were reportedly part of a larger leak uploaded to the social platform Discord by an anonymous YouTuber earlier this year, and the leaked material outlines four “wild card” scenarios regarding Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.
According to the New York Times, which obtained and reviewed parts of the classified documents, the leaked material largely includes an analysis by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) on how each of the four “wild card” scenarios could affect the course of the ongoing conflict.
The four scenarios reportedly include the possible death of Putin, the death of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the removal of leadership from within the Russian military, and a strike on the Kremlin by Ukrainian forces.
Although the documents confirm the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict is expected to continue for longer than initially expected, the material also details how each “wild card” scenario “could potentially result in an escalation in Ukraine, a negotiated end to the conflict or have no substantive effect on the war’s trajectory.”
“The scenario document is a fairly typical product created by intelligence agencies,” the Times reported this week. “It is designed to help military officers, policymakers or lawmakers think about possible outcomes of big events as they assess their options.”
One of the most shocking scenarios is the possible death of the 70-year-old Russian leader following a potential strike against the Kremlin by the Ukrainian military.
If such a scenario were to take place, the DIA fears the assassination would lead to an escalation and a “full-scale military mobilization” with Russia using “tactical nuclear weapons” against Ukraine.
- Putin's Troops Decapitate Ukrainian Soldier & Place His Head On Spike In Shocking Video
- Vladimir Putin Sends Warning To Joe Biden, Launches New Ballistic Missiles During US President's Ireland Visit
- Kremlin Officials Plan To Sabotage War In Ukraine As Putin Undergoes Chemotherapy, Leaked Pentagon Documents Suggest
Conversely, the DIA suggested Putin’s death could potentially lead Russia to “negotiate a settlement” to end the nearly 14-month war.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the classified Pentagon documents reviewed by the Times this week are part of a larger cache of classified material leaked online by a YouTuber earlier this year.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Other material leaked online contained a report regarding a rumor that two Kremlin officials are currently plotting to “sabotage” Russia’s war against Ukraine while Putin undergoes chemotherapy.
Although none of the leaks have been deemed genuine, nor verified to be genuine by the Pentagon, the material’s similarity to other documents produced by the Pentagon’s Joint Staff indicates the classified docs could be real.