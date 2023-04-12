Kremlin Officials Plan To Sabotage War In Ukraine As Putin Undergoes Chemotherapy, Leaked Pentagon Documents Suggest
A cache of classified Pentagon documents leaked online suggests that at least two Kremlin officials plan to sabotage the war in Ukraine while Vladimir Putin undergoes chemotherapy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine approaches the 14-month mark — and as rumors of Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health continue to gain momentum — one piece of a leaked Pentagon intelligence report indicates Kremlin officials are possibly scheming behind the Russian leader’s back.
According to the classified documents, which were leaked on the social media platform Discord last week before making their way to Twitter and Telegram, there is a rumor that Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov are planning to “throw” the war in Ukraine while Putin is incapacitated.
“According to [the source], who received the information from an unidentified Russian source with access to Kremlin officials, Russia planned to divert resources from the Taganrog, Russia to Mariupol, Ukraine and focus its attention on the southern front,” the leaked memo read.
“According to [the source],” the memo continued, “the plan for ‘the offensive’ was suspected to be a strategy devised by Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov to sabotage Putin.”
The leaked documents were also reportedly marked as “top secret." They were only meant for individuals with top-secret security clearance in “Five Eyes” countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
Although Pentagon officials have not confirmed whether the rumor is true, its inclusion in the classified report suggests the information is substantial enough to be shared with U.S. intelligence.
The leaked report also indication that Putin is suffering from cancer.
- Russian Politician Flees To Germany After Slamming Vladimir Putin As A 'Petty Dictator'
- Vladimir Putin Waited For 'Sign' From Donald Trump Before Invading Ukraine, Investigator Claims
- Abducted Ukrainian Children 'Treated Like Animals': 'Lived With Cockroaches & Rats' Before Being Rescued From Russia
While rumors and reports have indicated the 70-year-old Russian leader has been battling health issues since as early as his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the leaked memo’s reference to chemotherapy suggests Putin’s alleged condition is quickly worsening.
“[The source] on 22 February indicated that Gerasimov reportedly planned to continue his efforts to sabotage the offensive, noting that he promised to ‘throw’ the so-called special military operation by 5 March,” the leaked documents read, “when Putin was allegedly scheduled to start a round of chemotherapy and would thus be unable to influence the war effort.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Despite the rumors regarding Putin’s allegedly failing condition, the Kremlin has regularly insisted the Russian leader is “too healthy” and in “perfect health.”
Meanwhile, the leaked Pentagon documents also revealed that Ukraine was preparing to launch a counter-offensive against Russia in an effort to push the invading nation out of the country. After the classified docs were leaked online, Ukraine was forced to alter its plans.