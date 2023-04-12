Kremlin Officials Plan To Sabotage War In Ukraine As Putin Undergoes Chemotherapy, Leaked Pentagon Documents Suggest

A cache of classified Pentagon documents leaked online suggests that at least two Kremlin officials plan to sabotage the war in Ukraine while Vladimir Putin undergoes chemotherapy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine approaches the 14-month mark — and as rumors of Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health continue to gain momentum — one piece of a leaked Pentagon intelligence report indicates Kremlin officials are possibly scheming behind the Russian leader’s back.