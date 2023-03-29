Your tip
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Accuses Russian Soldiers Of Sexually Abusing Ukrainian Children

Mar. 29 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently accused Russian soldiers of raping Ukrainian children before deporting the young victims to Russia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling interview between Zelenskyy and survival expert Bear Grylls that premiered this week, the Ukrainian leader claimed that Vladimir Putin’s soldiers were not only “deporting” thousands of children from occupied Ukrainian territories but that the enemy forces were also raping the victims in front of their families.

“They raped children,” Zelenskyy claimed during the interview, which was originally recorded in November 2022. “They wanted mothers and fathers to see it. So it was terrible and this was shocking really.”

“People always ask, how many people have been killed by Russians and I always say that nobody knows,” the Ukrainian leader continued. “This war also changed our people and changed our children.”

“They are not children they are adults,” he added, referencing the devastating toll the conflict has taken on the nation.

During his interview with Grylls which premiered this week, Zelenskyy also praised the Ukrainian people for bravery and courage in fighting back against Putin’s forces since the conflict first launched in February 2022.

“Great, great honour,” Zelenskyy said. “How strong they are, how really when the Russians attacked our people and the Russians thought if they attack more and more our people would be shocked and afraid.”

“The more they fought and the more they attacked us,” he continued, “the stronger our people became.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Zelenskyy’s accusations that Russian soldiers have raped Ukrainian children before deporting the victims to Russia came shortly after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest in connection to war crimes committed by the Russian leader during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

According to the court, Putin is accused of unlawfully deporting and transferring more than 16,000 Ukrainian children from Ukraine into Russia since the conflict first started last year.

The United Nations also reportedly found that Russian soldiers raped Ukrainian children as young as four in September 2022.

The UN’s findings reportedly came as the international organization was conducting an investigation into war crimes committed by Putin’s forces in the Ukrainian territories Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy last year.

