Vladimir Putin Planned 'Total Cleansing' Of Ukraine With Civilians Taken To Concentration Camps In Hitler-Like Plot
Vladimir Putin reportedly planned a “total cleansing” of Ukraine that involved Ukrainian citizens being marched into concentration camps in a Hitler-like plot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin for war crimes taking place in Ukraine, newly leaked emails show just how devastating the Russian leader’s plans were when he first invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
According to the documents, which were allegedly leaked last week by Russia’s own Federal Security Service, Putin intended to carry out a “total cleansing” of Ukraine before installing Russia's own “government in Kyiv.”
The plans, which were reportedly ordered “from the very top” of the Kremlin, were set to start with “massive protests down to local skirmishes” that would “cause severe injuries to individual protesters.”
After the first stage of the plot was completed, there were several other stages of “big terror” that were scheduled to be launched against Ukraine.
“As soon as the mass of protests is reduced, the final stage of ‘door-to-door terror’ will begin,” the leaked documents read in shocking detail.
“Here the FSB will play first fiddle and people will be detained in their homes at night during curfew and transferred to Russian territories – concentration camps and worse,” the emails continued.
“It is assumed that protests will cease completely after such cleansing.”
Keir Giles, who serves as a Russia expert for the Chatham House foreign policy think-tank, suggested the newly leaked emails detailing Putin’s “total cleansing” plot proved the West was privy to what the Russian leader had planned in Ukraine.
"It’s well known that they planned to round up the Ukrainian leadership, which is what they’ve done when occupying countries such as Poland and the Baltic states,” Giles explained.
“There was going to be a savage campaign of murder and oppression,” he explained further. “From what we’ve seen from the occupied territories, we know what would have been in store for the rest of Ukraine.”
“It’s very straightforward."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s Hitler-like plot came to light just after the ICC issued a warrant for the Russian leader's arrest on March 17.
According to the court, Putin is accused of unlawfully deporting and transferring more than 16,000 Ukrainian children from Ukraine into Russia since the conflict first started in February 2022.