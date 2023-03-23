World Warned: Putin Confidante Threatens 'Immediate Nuclear Strike' On Any Country That Detains Despot
One of Vladimir Putin’s closest confidantes threatened to launch an “immediate nuclear strike” against any country that attempts to arrest the embattled Russian leader, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come shortly after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin, Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov spoke out to warn that “any attempt to implement [the warrant] is a declaration of war.”
Solovyov’s surprising threats came during a broadcast aired five days after the ICC accused Putin of the “unlawful deportation” of Ukrainian children amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.
According to Daily Star, Putin’s crony began his remarks by targeting Germany and German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann who, in accordance with the ICC’s arrest warrant against Putin, agreed to arrest the Russian leader should he enter their nation.
“Germany will be obliged to arrest Putin if he enters German territory and hand him over to the ICC,” Buschmann said.
Shortly thereafter, Solovyov took to the state-run Russia-1 channel to make his “immediate nuclear strike” threats against those countries that would arrest Putin.
"It calls for an immediate nuclear strike on that country!” Putin’s ally fumed during the broadcast. “Immediate!”
“That's to say,” Solovyov continued, “any attempt to do it, to go against the will of the Russian people, which has made itself very clear, must result in a missile strike!"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Solovyov’s recent threat to launch nukes at any country that attempts to arrest Putin came just days after fellow Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev also threatened to use nuclear weapons against adversarial Western powers.
Last month, shortly after President Joe Biden announced that “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia,” Medvedev lashed out and claimed Russia is prepared to use nukes to “defend” themselves.
“After all, it is obvious to all reasonable forces that if the United States wants the defeat of Russia, then we are on the verge of a world conflict,” wrote Medvedev in February.
“If the United States wants to defeat Russia, then we have the right to defend ourselves with any weapon,” he added, “including nuclear.”
Meanwhile, intelligence officials have predicted Putin will soon start using nukes due to the fact his forces continue to be crushed on the frontlines by Ukraine’s troops.
According to current U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Putin "will become even more reliant on asymmetric options such as nuclear, cyber, space capabilities, and on China” as he continues to lose the war in Ukraine.