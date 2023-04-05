Fox News Fighting To Prevent Rupert Murdoch From Testifying At $1.6 Billion Dominion Trial

Fox News is working to prevent owner Rupert Murdoch from testifying at Dominion Voting System’s upcoming $1.6 billion defamation trial against the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come just days before Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News is set to go to trial in Wilmington, Delaware on April 17, the network’s parent company – Fox Corp. – reportedly excluded Murdoch from the witness list filed with the court on Tuesday.