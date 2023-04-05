Fox News Fighting To Prevent Rupert Murdoch From Testifying At $1.6 Billion Dominion Trial
Fox News is working to prevent owner Rupert Murdoch from testifying at Dominion Voting System’s upcoming $1.6 billion defamation trial against the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come just days before Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News is set to go to trial in Wilmington, Delaware on April 17, the network’s parent company – Fox Corp. – reportedly excluded Murdoch from the witness list filed with the court on Tuesday.
Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert’s 51-year-old son and heir, was also not named on the network’s witness list despite both men being identified by Dominion as key witnesses in the matter.
Fox’s ongoing dispute with Dominion over whether Murdoch will testify at the trial is reportedly scheduled to be discussed on Wednesday afternoon when both parties meet with Superior Court Judge Eric Davis in connection to the trial witness lists.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Judge Davis rejected Fox’s motion to dismiss Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network last week and confirmed the case would go to trial on April 17.
Dominion recently requested that a number of Fox News hosts and executives testify in person at the upcoming trial.
Judge Davis is reportedly still weighing whether to order the who’s who of Fox News personalities and execs to testify later this month.
“Mr. Murdoch has claimed that he’s traveling, and an inconvenience,” Judge Davis said last week after Fox asked that Murdoch be excluded from testifying. “But I also have people telling me that he’s hardly infirm and is able to travel around.”
“I think he recently got engaged on St. Patrick’s Day, and he said he looks forward to traveling between his various residences in Montana, New York and London,” the judge continued.
“That doesn’t sound like someone who can’t travel from New York to Wilmington.”
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Fox News released a statement saying that Dominion’s “expansive” witness list demanding Murdoch testify at the trial is nothing but an effort to “distract” from the voting machine company’s “many shortcomings” in the defamation case.
“Dominion’s needlessly expansive live witness list is yet another attempt to generate headlines and distract from the many shortcomings of its case,” the network’s spokesperson said last week.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Dominion is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion over allegations the network defamed the voting machine company by airing false claims Dominion used their voting machines to rig the 2020 presidential election against then-President Donald Trump.
While it is currently unclear whether Judge Davis will order Murdoch to take the stand when the nearly $2 billion lawsuit goes to trial later this month, Fox’s recently filed witness list confirmed that a number of high-profile network personalities will show up to testify.
Some of those names include Maria Bartiromo, Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Bret Baier, and even Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.