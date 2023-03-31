Judge Refuses To Toss Out Dominion's $1.6 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against Fox News, Trial Set For April

This is the type of breaking news that Fox News didn't want to hear.

A Delaware judge has rejected an attempt by the media giant to toss out the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting System, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis denied Fox’s motion for summary judgment after deposition statements from network executives and email messages showed the station heads knew the claims Dominion rigged the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden were false.