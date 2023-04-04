Rupert Murdoch & Ann Lesley Smith Abruptly Call Off Engagement, Media Mogul 'Uncomfortable' With Her Outspoken Evangelical Views

Fox News media magnate Rupert Murdoch and his new fiancée, Ann Lesley Smith, have called off their engagement two weeks after announcing they were going to marry, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The pair had plans to tie the knot this summer and it would have marked his fifth trip down the aisle.

As for what led to the shock decision, an insider said the business magnate grew "increasingly uncomfortable" with his bride-to-be's "outspoken evangelical views."