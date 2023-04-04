Rupert Murdoch & Ann Lesley Smith Abruptly Call Off Engagement, Media Mogul 'Uncomfortable' With Her Outspoken Evangelical Views
Fox News media magnate Rupert Murdoch and his new fiancée, Ann Lesley Smith, have called off their engagement two weeks after announcing they were going to marry, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The pair had plans to tie the knot this summer and it would have marked his fifth trip down the aisle.
As for what led to the shock decision, an insider said the business magnate grew "increasingly uncomfortable" with his bride-to-be's "outspoken evangelical views."
It seems Murdoch had a change of heart after popping the question, according to Vanity Fair. The cable network mogul proposed to Smith in New York City with an Asscher-cut diamond solitaire ring on St Patrick's Day.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Murdoch for comment.
Over the years, Murdoch, who has an estimated net worth of about $19.6 billion, was married to exes Jerry Hall, Wendi Murdoch, Anna Murdoch Mann, and Patricia Booker.
Murdoch and Hall finalized their divorce seven months ago, at which time they reached a settlement. "They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future," read a joint statement shared by Mudoch's attorney Robert S. Cohen and Hall's attorney Judy Poller.
The exes were married for six years before the supermodel first filed for divorce in July 2022, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.
Prior to Murdoch, she dated rocker Mick Jagger for more than two decades. They share four children.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
RadarOnline.com previously reported that Murdoch was taking big steps with Smith that alluded to marriage, moving her into a new $30 million, 6,500-square foot apartment. "Expect an announcement soon," a source told RadarOnline.com in February.
Murdoch's fizzled engagement comes as Fox News is in the midst of a $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, which accused the media giant of defamation by airing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Lawyers for Fox News recently said the Fox Corp. Chairman should be excused from testifying in court as the April 17 trial looms.
They argued, "Our view is in light of his seven-hour deposition, we thought it's not necessary for him to travel."