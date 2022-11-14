Mick Jagger, 79, Sparks Engagement Rumors With Girlfriend, 35, After She's Spotted With Massive Rock
Legendary British rocker Mick Jagger and his longtime girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, could be headed to the alter. The 35-year-old ballerina posted a photo flaunting a massive ring on her left hand, sparking rumors that the 79-year-old rockstar proposed after eight years of dating, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Still true to his rock star ways, The Rolling Stones' 79-year-old frontman and his much younger girlfriend's relationship has raised eyebrows since they've been together for the better half of a decade. The couple welcomed their first — and Jagger's eighth — child four years ago, a son, Deveraux "Devi" Jagger.
The couple's 44-year age difference is significantly longer than the amount of time the dancer has been alive.
Wearing an all-black ensemble, Hamrick looked chic as she posed for the mirror picture. Fans quickly commented on the noticeably large rock the ballerina wore on her left hand, prompting rumors that the couple will exchanges nuptials soon — if they haven't already.
A source close to Jagger said, "Mick's totally changed. He's always had a serious girlfriend but when he's been on the road touring there have always been other girls, lots of them."
The source added that "this time it's different" for the Satisfaction singer. "Melanie, Dev and the nanny are on tour with him so it's all about early nights and hanging with his family. And he's happier than I've ever seen him."
The lives of rockers — especially those who reigned supreme like The Rolling Stones throughout the late 60s, 70s, and 80s — are often full of scandals and promiscuous actions. While Jagger may have changed his ways recently, he's not immune to his former lifestyle.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reportedly that comedian Tommy Chong's daughter, Rae Dawn Chong, claimed she was just 15 years old when she and the musician were intimate.
Chong said at the time, she didn't realize how old the then 33-year-old Jagger was.
Raw Dawn claimed that in 1977 when she met Jagger, he told her, "you're cute," to which she replied in a child-like manner, "you're cuter."
According to Rae Dawn, the exchange happened while the two were in New York, and afterward, they went to a recording studio together where they spent the night.
"He never asked me how old I was and I never told him. It never came up. I remember thinking he was really cute. He had tousled hair. I thought, 'Oh man, he is beautiful," Rae Dawn told The Mail on the night she spent with Jagger.
"He grabbed my hand and we jumped in his limo and went straight to a recording studio. The Stones were there, I was in the background. I remember being in there for hours and hours," Rae Dawn continued, elaborating on how the night went down.
"Then I slept over at his apartment. I knew what I was doing. I was experimenting with Mick. I was having fun," Rae Dawn continued, adding that they went to the Fleetwood Mac concert together the following day.
The legendary singer's long-lived life has caught up to him, resulting in a recent string of health concerns and emergency heart surgery in 2019.