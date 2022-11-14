Mick Jagger, 79, Sparks Engagement Rumors With Girlfriend, 35, After She's Spotted With Massive Rock

Wearing an all-black ensemble, Hamrick looked chic as she posed for the mirror picture. Fans quickly commented on the noticeably large rock the ballerina wore on her left hand, prompting rumors that the couple will exchanges nuptials soon — if they haven't already.

A source close to Jagger said, "Mick's totally changed. He's always had a serious girlfriend but when he's been on the road touring there have always been other girls, lots of them."

The source added that "this time it's different" for the Satisfaction singer. "Melanie, Dev and the nanny are on tour with him so it's all about early nights and hanging with his family. And he's happier than I've ever seen him."

The lives of rockers — especially those who reigned supreme like The Rolling Stones throughout the late 60s, 70s, and 80s — are often full of scandals and promiscuous actions. While Jagger may have changed his ways recently, he's not immune to his former lifestyle.

RadarOnline.com exclusively reportedly that comedian Tommy Chong's daughter, Rae Dawn Chong, claimed she was just 15 years old when she and the musician were intimate.