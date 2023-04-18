Fired Fox News Producer Abby Grossberg Reveals She Has 'Secret Recordings' Relevant To Dominion's $1.6B Lawsuit Against Embattled Network

According to NBC News, which reviewed the recordings found on Grossberg’s phone, one recording contains a November 7, 2020 phone interview Fox News host Maria Bartiromo had with Senator Ted Cruz while another contains a November 13, 2020 interview with two sources claiming to have evidence of Dominion voter fraud.

“Abby Grossberg stands ready to do her part to ensure that justice is done; that those who are licensed and obligated to tell the truth, and guide others to the truth, do just that,” Grossberg’s lawyer, Gerry Filippatos, said in a statement Tuesday.