Fired Fox News Producer Abby Grossberg Reveals She Has 'Secret Recordings' Relevant To Dominion's $1.6B Lawsuit Against Embattled Network
Fired Fox News producer Abby Grossberg recently claimed she found additional evidence relevant to Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the embattled news network, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a striking development to come on the same day the Fox-Dominion trial kicked off in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday, Grossberg revealed she discovered a cellphone with at least two “secret recordings” from the time of the 2020 presidential election.
According to NBC News, which reviewed the recordings found on Grossberg’s phone, one recording contains a November 7, 2020 phone interview Fox News host Maria Bartiromo had with Senator Ted Cruz while another contains a November 13, 2020 interview with two sources claiming to have evidence of Dominion voter fraud.
“Abby Grossberg stands ready to do her part to ensure that justice is done; that those who are licensed and obligated to tell the truth, and guide others to the truth, do just that,” Grossberg’s lawyer, Gerry Filippatos, said in a statement Tuesday.
“As soon as possible and practicable, Ms. Grossberg will continue to set the record straight by telling all she knows to those who need to know,” Filippatos added before announcing Grossberg is set to file a new statement with the Wilmington court as soon as Tuesday.
Grossberg also claimed the lawyers representing Fox News failed to search this particular phone when carrying out their court-ordered discovery, despite being reminded about the additional cellphone numerous times.
“I proactively and specifically disclosed to the Fox News attorneys that I used an app called Otter for work purposes during the relevant time period,” Grossberg said regarding the app in which the two secret recordings were found.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Grossberg was fired from Fox News in March after filing two lawsuits against the network over allegations the network “coerced” her into providing misleading testimony in the Dominion case.
Meanwhile, Fox News claimed Grossberg was fired for divulging privileged information in the two lawsuits she filed last month.
The news of the two secret recordings found on Grossberg’s device came the same day the trial between Fox and Dominion launched in Wilmington.
Dominion is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion over allegations the network promoted then-President Donald Trump’s claims the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him using voting machines created by Dominion.
Although Fox News reportedly tried to reach an out-of-court settlement with Dominion before the trial kicked off on Tuesday, those efforts failed and both parties were ordered to appear for opening statements in the nearly $2 billion case this week.