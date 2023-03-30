Fired Ex-Tucker Carlson Producer Breaks Silence Over Claims Fox News Tried To Make Her 'Scapegoat' In $1.6 Billion Dominion Battle: 'I Was Bullied'
A former Fox News producer claimed in a bombshell interview that she was put in a position to be the "company scapegoat" amid the network's $1.6 billion court war with Dominion Voting Systems, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Abby Grossberg took legal action against Fox News for her own reasons, alleging the network's lawyers pressured her to give misleading testimony during a deposition among other shocking claims about the workplace culture.
NBC News' Cynthia McFadden sat down with Grossberg one-on-one and inquired about her assertion that Fox wanted her to take the blame for airing 2020 election fraud conspiracy theories which put Dominion in a bad light.
As we previously reported, Dominion is suing Fox for defamation.
"People said that you were a lousy journalist. That your behavior was shameful because, among other things, you had said in reply to a question that you did not believe that it was your responsibility to fact-check whether or not what someone was going to say on the broadcast was telling the truth," said McFadden on the segment.
"It felt awful," Grossberg shared. "I mean, it felt terrible because I knew that I was bullied, intimidated and coerced into saying that just to keep my job and stay at the company. And the question a lot of people would have is, 'why would you do that?'"
Grossberg said she did so because it felt like the "safer" decision at the time, plus it would allow her to continue paying her bills and keep a roof over her head.
The producer, who formerly worked for Tucker Carlson and Maria Bartiromo, was fired by Fox last week after disclosing "privileged information" amid Dominion's lawsuit, according to the network.
Amended complaints filed in Delaware and New York showed that Grossberg alleged her firing was retaliation.
Grossberg detailed an allegedly "toxic workplace" culture of discrimination during her time at Fox News, claiming she was "isolated, overworked, undervalued, denied opportunities for promotion, and generally treated significantly worse than her male counterparts, even when those men were less qualified than her."
The network denied any wrongdoing, stating they will continue to "vigorously defend Fox against Ms. Grossberg's unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against Fox and our employees."