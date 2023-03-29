Revealed: Tucker Carlson's Expletive-Laced Texts About Trump's Stolen Election Claims

Carlson didn't hold back in texts to producers about Sidney Powell, who served as a lawyer for the Trump campaign.

Before he sounded off, an unknown staffer sent a 2020 article from The Washington Examiner, titled: "Trump legal team shuns Sidney Powell as insiders and national security officials see no evidence supporting her voting machine claims."

"That c---," Carlson texted in response on November 22. "I hope she's punished."

"I'm going to destroy her," the staffer replied.