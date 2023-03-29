Revealed: Tucker Carlson's Expletive-Laced Texts About Trump's Stolen Election Claims
A series of Fox News host Tucker Carlson's text messages revealed his outrage over claims being made by a member of Donald Trump's team about the 2020 election.
RadarOnline.com has learned the expletive-laced text messages were exposed on Wednesday amid Dominion Voting Systems $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit which is soon heading to trial with several bigwigs at the company set to take the stand.
Carlson didn't hold back in texts to producers about Sidney Powell, who served as a lawyer for the Trump campaign.
Before he sounded off, an unknown staffer sent a 2020 article from The Washington Examiner, titled: "Trump legal team shuns Sidney Powell as insiders and national security officials see no evidence supporting her voting machine claims."
"That c---," Carlson texted in response on November 22. "I hope she's punished."
"I'm going to destroy her," the staffer replied.
Another redacted message from a mystery sender read: "She's a psychopath. She's getting Trump all spun up and has zero evidence."
"Fucking b----," Carlson added, as reported by Mediaite. "Crazy person."
A rep for Fox News said in a statement, "These documents once again demonstrate Dominion's continued reliance on cherry-picked quotes without context to generate headlines in order to distract from the facts of this case. The foundational right to a free press is at stake and we will continue to fiercely advocate for the First Amendment in protecting the role of news organizations to cover the news."
Dominion is currently taking legal action against the network, claiming Fox News allowed defamatory conspiracy theories to be spread about their voting systems.
- Tucker Carlson Claims Trans People Are The 'Natural Enemy' Of Christianity After Nashville School Shooting
- Fox News Fires Tucker Carlson Producer After Claims Network Pressured Her Into Giving Misleading Testimony In Dominion Case: Court Docs
- Stunning Court Claim: Tucker Carlson’s Top Producer Questioned Whether Maria Bartiromo Was Having An Affair With House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy
Carlson notably questioned Powell's bombshell claims on-air, stating that he gave her the opportunity to come forward with facts.
"We invited Sidney Powell on the show," he said on the November 19 broadcast in 2020. "We would have given her the whole hour. But she never sent us any evidence, despite a lot of requests, polite requests. Not a page. When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her."
Next month, several personalities will go under oath for the Dominion lawsuit including Carlson, Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Laura Ingraham, and Bret Baier.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, President Jay Wallace, former executive Bill Simmons, and politics editor Chris Stirewalt are also set to testify.
In another surprising turn of events, it was revealed that Dominion requested former producer Abby Grossberg, who was recently fired from the network and worked for Carlson, to appear as a witness in the upcoming trial.