Shocking Emails Reveal Fox News CEO Saying Fact-Checking Trump Is 'Bad For Business'
A shocking email from Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott stated that fact-checking former president Donald Trump is "bad for business," RadarOnline.com has learned amid Dominion's billion-dollar lawsuit against the media giant.
The scolding message that was un-redacted was sent to Executive Vice President of Primetime Programming Meade Cooper on December 2nd, 2020, with the subject line reading, "Re: Fox News' Eric Shawn Fact-Checks Trump 'Dump' Claims." Scott was frustrated that host Eric Shawn had been criticizing Trump's claims on-air.
"This has to stop now," Scott began.
"I'm going to address this with you and Jay and Lowell tomorrow. This is bad business and there clearly is a lack of understanding what is happening in these shows. The audience is furious and we are just feeding them material. Bad for business."
Fox News is currently embroiled in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by the voting technology company over the network's airing of 2020 election fraud claims fueled by Trump.
Another prior email brought forth by Dominion was sent in November 2020, in which Scott declared "our talent must stop disrespecting the audience." Days later, Scott expressed her concerns over their viewership in a third exposed message.
"I can't keep defending these [reporters] who don't understand our viewers and how to handle stories. The audience feels we crapped on and we have damaged [their] trust and belief in us. We lost 25k subs from FOX NATION," it read.
A spokesperson for the network said "these documents once again demonstrate Dominion's continued reliance on cherry-picked quotes without context to generate headlines in order to distract from the facts of this case" in a statement to Mediaite.
"The foundational right to a free press is at stake and we will continue to fiercely advocate for the First Amendment in protecting the role of news organizations to cover the news," the spokesperson continued.
This development in the ongoing case comes after a producer who worked with Tucker Carlson claims she was "intimated" by Fox News lawyers to give misleading testimony.
The ex-staffer, Abby Grossman, was recently fired and said that she "felt that I had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News."
Fox shut down the declarations and said she was let go after disclosing confidential information, going on to slam her "unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against Fox and our employees."
The Dominion-Fox trial is set to kick off April 17.