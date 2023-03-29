Shocking Emails Reveal Fox News CEO Saying Fact-Checking Trump Is 'Bad For Business'

A shocking email from Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott stated that fact-checking former president Donald Trump is "bad for business," RadarOnline.com has learned amid Dominion's billion-dollar lawsuit against the media giant.

The scolding message that was un-redacted was sent to Executive Vice President of Primetime Programming Meade Cooper on December 2nd, 2020, with the subject line reading, "Re: Fox News' Eric Shawn Fact-Checks Trump 'Dump' Claims." Scott was frustrated that host Eric Shawn had been criticizing Trump's claims on-air.