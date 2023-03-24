Donald Trump Dodges Photographers While Leaving Golf Course As Possible Indictment Looms
Donald Trump hid from photographers as he anticipates his possible indictment to be announced in the coming days, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident took place on Thursday while the embattled ex-president was leaving his Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida.
According to the New York Post, Trump was caught “cowering” in the back of an SUV while leaving the golf course.
Photos obtained by the outlet showed Trump wearing his trademark red MAGA hat and seemingly ducking down behind the SUV’s passenger seat as the vehicle left the golf club and returned to Mar-a-Lago.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the photos come as the former president faces a possible indictment in Manhattan in connection to allegations he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 from campaign funds to keep quiet about their alleged affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Although Trump – via his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday – announced he expected to be arrested on Tuesday — but that never materialized.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is leading the investigation into the former president, directed the grand jury in the hush money case to stay home on Wednesday and Thursday.
The grand jury is scheduled to reconvene on Monday, at which point the panel will reportedly discuss whether or not to indict Trump on criminal charges connected to the $130,000 payment he allegedly made to Daniels in November 2016.
The pics of Trump hiding from photographers also came just hours before he lashed out at Manhattan DA Bragg in a late-night Truth Social post published to the platform just after 1 AM.
In the shocking post, the former president appeared to escalate his rhetoric against Bragg before issuing a dire warning about the consequences of a possible indictment against him.
“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” Trump wrote.
“Why & who would do such a thing?” the embattled ex-president continued. “Only a degenerate psychopath that truely [sic] hates the USA!”