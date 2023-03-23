Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Claims Trump Created False Expectations Of His Arrest, Accuses Republicans Of Interfering In Hush Money Probe
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg claimed Donald Trump created false expectations about his possible arrest this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bragg also accused House Republicans of interfering in the Manhattan grand jury’s ongoing investigation into the allegations former President Trump paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to stay quiet about an affair between the pair ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Bragg’s claims came shortly after Trump, via his social media platform Truth Social, announced on Saturday that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday in connection to the ongoing hush money probe.
Although Trump has arrest failed to materialize, at least three House Republicans reportedly accused DA Bragg of abusing his prosecutorial authority in the case.
In a letter penned by Bragg’s office, which was sent to the House Republicans on Thursday, the Manhattan DA claimed the accusations against him "only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene."
Even more shocking are reports that the three House Republicans demanded non-public information about the ongoing criminal investigation against Trump despite the information being confidential under state law.
"The letter's requests are an unlawful incursion into New York's sovereignty," the letter, signed by Bragg’s general counsel, Leslie Dubeck, read.
"Congress cannot have any legitimate legislative task relating to the oversight of local prosecutors enforcing state law,” the letter added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bragg’s letter was produced after he ordered the Manhattan grand jury overseeing the investigation to stay home on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Although it is unclear why Bragg ordered the jury not to reconvene, some sources believe it is because the panel is preparing to hear testimony from at least one more witness in the investigation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Meanwhile, one insider told Daily Mail that Bragg and the prosecutors are struggling to convince the jury to indict Trump on criminal charges.
“They are having trouble convincing the jury to swallow the case,” the insider told the outlet Thursday morning. “It's a weak case and has caused divisions in the DA's office.”