Legal Smackdown: Furious Judge Sanctions Fox News For Withholding Evidence Just Days Before Dominion's $1.6 Billion Defamation Trial

A federal judge overseeing the Dominion Voting System claim against Fox News slapped the network with sanctions accusing its white shoe legal team of withholding evidence and not being “straightforward” with him in the $1.6 billion battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The irritated Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis said he may appoint a special master to probe Fox’s handling of the discovery documents and the not-so-honest description of Rupert Murdoch’s decision-making role at the network as the owner.