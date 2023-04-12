Never-Before-Heard Recordings Obtained By Fox News Have Rudy Giuliani Admitting He Can't Prove Voter Fraud, Ex-Producer Claims
Fox News allegedly has never-before-heard recordings of Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies admitting there was no proof of voter fraud in the 2020 election, an ex-employee who is now suing the media giant claimed in court docs.
Abby Grossberg worked as a producer for Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson during her tenure, having since lost her job after filing a lawsuit alleging she was pressured into giving misleading testimony about the network's coverage of election fraud theories.
She later filed new allegations in Delaware and New York on March 20, claiming Fox News fostered a workplace culture of sexual harassment and misogyny.
Fox News addressed Grossberg's recent firing in a statement and said she was let go because acted "contrary to express instructions of the company" by disclosing privileged info in Dominion's $1.6 billion lawsuit against the media company for defamation over their coverage of the 2020 election. Fox News denied wrongdoing, arguing their reporting was newsworthy and protected by the First Amendment.
RadarOnline.com has learned that amended complaints filed on April 11 state that Fox News has secret recordings of Giuliani and other Trump allies that may be damning for the network's case.
She said one clip has Giuliani telling Bartiromo the Trump team could not demonstrate widespread election rigging amid claims the contest was stolen.
Grossberg further alleges the existence of a recording featuring her, Bartiromo, and a "high-ranking advisor to and spokesperson for President Trump and the Trump 2020 presidential campaign."
She claimed the official said very clearly on the audio that "there were in fact no issues" concerning voting machines being rigged in Georgia.
With the trial right around the corner, Dominion asked the court to have Carlson, Bartiromo, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Bret Baier and more to take the stand to testify.
It is yet to be confirmed whether or not business magnate Rupert Murdoch will testify during the trial, which kicks off with jury selection Thursday.
"Dominion's needlessly expansive live witness list is yet another attempt to generate headlines and distract from the many shortcomings of its case," a spokesperson for Fox News said previously.
Some believe an out-of-court settlement may still be reached by the two parties.